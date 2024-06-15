Short Interest in Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Grows By 167.9%

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 167.9% from the May 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PAPL stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Pineapple Financial has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Pineapple Financial had a negative return on equity of 109.39% and a negative net margin of 118.09%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Pineapple Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

