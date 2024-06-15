Short Interest in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Decreases By 15.3%

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 164,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Rocky Brands stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $258.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.39. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.01 million.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $89,433.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $89,433.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,087.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,515 shares of company stock worth $750,713. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth about $261,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCKY shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

