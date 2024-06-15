Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Decreases By 40.3%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 120,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Taoping Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of TAOP stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Taoping has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $10.20.
About Taoping
