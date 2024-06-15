Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Decreases By 40.3%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 120,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taoping Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of TAOP stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Taoping has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

