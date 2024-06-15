Short Interest in Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Grows By 81.1%

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Telesis Bio has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($99.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telesis Bio had a negative net margin of 183.66% and a negative return on equity of 359.32%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million.

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

