Short Interest in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Decreases By 19.0%

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Get York Water alerts:

Institutional Trading of York Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of York Water by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of York Water by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of York Water during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in York Water by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

York Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $514.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.63. York Water has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. York Water’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

About York Water

(Get Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.