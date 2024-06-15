Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Grows By 64.8%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ThermoGenesis Stock Down 25.8 %

NASDAQ THMO opened at $0.31 on Friday. ThermoGenesis has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 153.43% and a negative return on equity of 4,838.39%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

