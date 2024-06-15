Short Interest in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Drops By 41.3%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Top KingWin Price Performance
TCJH opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $10.15.
Top KingWin Company Profile
