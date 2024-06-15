Short Interest in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Drops By 41.3%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Top KingWin Price Performance

TCJH opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Top KingWin Company Profile

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

