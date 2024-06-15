Short Interest in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Drops By 46.8%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Treasure Global Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGL opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.00. Treasure Global has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 573.71%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

