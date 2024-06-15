Short Interest in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Drops By 37.7%

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 76,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Twin Disc

In other news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $107,574.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twin Disc by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Twin Disc by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 1.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 64.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Twin Disc Price Performance

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Stories

