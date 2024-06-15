Short Interest in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Decreases By 18.1%

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,400 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 789,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $114.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.04. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $87.13 and a 12-month high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UFPI

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.