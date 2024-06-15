Short Interest in West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Rises By 166.7%

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCZC opened at $33.59 on Friday. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $283.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

About West Coast Community Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. West Coast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

