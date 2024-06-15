Short Interest in West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Rises By 166.7%

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCZC opened at $33.59 on Friday. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $283.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47.
West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.
West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
About West Coast Community Bancorp
West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.
