Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Drops By 31.7%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 65,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 894,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zhongchao Price Performance

Shares of ZCMD opened at $1.19 on Friday. Zhongchao has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

