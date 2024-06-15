Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Drops By 31.7%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 65,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 894,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zhongchao Price Performance
Shares of ZCMD opened at $1.19 on Friday. Zhongchao has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.
Zhongchao Company Profile
