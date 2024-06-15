Short Interest in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Increases By 33.8%

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 262,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZCAR opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27. Zoomcar has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zoomcar stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.93% of Zoomcar as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

