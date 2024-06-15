Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$14.28 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIA shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

