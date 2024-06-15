Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$14.28 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.15.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
