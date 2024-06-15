Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down to $108.42

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.42, but opened at $99.50. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $96.25, with a volume of 222,773 shares changing hands.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $99.76.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.