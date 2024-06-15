Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.90-11.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66-7.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.83 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.900-11.520 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 5.5 %

SIG opened at $87.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

