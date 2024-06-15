SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Tara Hassan Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tara Hassan sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$87,594.00.

CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIL. Cormark upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Financial increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$12.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.64.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

