Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMPL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.57 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,892,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,535,000 after purchasing an additional 82,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.