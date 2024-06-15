Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $932.73 million, a PE ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 0.75. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,540,379.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 251,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 931,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 102,135 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

