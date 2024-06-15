SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director James L. Welch Sells 2,000 Shares

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SKYW stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

