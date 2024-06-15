Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

