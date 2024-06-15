Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,666.09

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,666.09 ($21.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,709 ($21.76). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,681 ($21.41), with a volume of 553,682 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($27.76) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,676.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,666.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The stock has a market cap of £5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,508.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a GBX 13.55 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,268.66%.

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes purchased 111 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,603 ($20.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,779.33 ($2,265.80). Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

