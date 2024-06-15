Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,666.09

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,666.09 ($21.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,709 ($21.76). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,681 ($21.41), with a volume of 553,682 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($27.76) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMIN
Smiths Group Price Performance
Smiths Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a GBX 13.55 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,268.66%.
Insider Transactions at Smiths Group
In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes purchased 111 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,603 ($20.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,779.33 ($2,265.80). Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
