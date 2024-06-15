Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.82.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,531,619 shares of company stock valued at $21,592,161. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company's stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Snap by 25.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $7,877,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
