Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.82.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,531,619 shares of company stock valued at $21,592,161. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Snap by 25.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $7,877,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.