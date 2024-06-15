SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 12,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 555% from the average daily volume of 1,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.
SoftBank Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.
About SoftBank
SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.