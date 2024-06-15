Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sonos by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 87,341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Sonos by 10.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 22.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Price Performance

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

