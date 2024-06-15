Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPIR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. Spire Global has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $19.40.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 144,047 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in Spire Global by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 56,348 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 267,197 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at $3,131,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

