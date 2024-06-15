Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.6 %

SCS opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.57%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

