Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Bumble Put Options (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 26,145 put options on the company. This is an increase of 126% compared to the typical volume of 11,554 put options.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $10.75 on Friday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bumble

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bumble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

