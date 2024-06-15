Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of CoreCivic Call Options (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,316 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 831% compared to the average daily volume of 893 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush cut CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Noble Financial cut CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE CXW opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. CoreCivic has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

