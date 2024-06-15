StockNews.com Lowers Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

Qualys Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $136.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,832. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.