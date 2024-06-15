StockNews.com Upgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Hold

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ONB. Barclays raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

