StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stake Boosted by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $488,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,309,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $488,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,309,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $380,130.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,961. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.80. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. Research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

