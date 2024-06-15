Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) is Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,715 shares during the period. Stride accounts for 6.0% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 1.16% of Stride worth $29,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,777,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Stride by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 437,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 222,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

