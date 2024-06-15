Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $370.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $344.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.88. The company has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 24.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,631,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

