Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) VP Craig Palleschi Sells 1,000 Shares

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) VP Craig Palleschi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 5.0 %

SPH opened at $19.96 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

