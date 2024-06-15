Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.73.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $5.33 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 239,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 197,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

