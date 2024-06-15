Sunpointe LLC Invests $245,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,305,000 after buying an additional 1,458,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after buying an additional 3,229,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $83.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

