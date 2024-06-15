Sunpointe LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,685,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

