Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Raised to $31.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 2.34. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,700 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the first quarter worth about $29,105,000. Teca Partners LP bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $8,475,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,452,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

