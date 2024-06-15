Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Vikram Gupta Sells 258 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 258 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $24,535.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $91.95 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Synaptics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,579,000 after acquiring an additional 317,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.