Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 1,440.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,935 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

