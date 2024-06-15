TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth $107,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

