TD Cowen Increases Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $35.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 3.8 %

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,399,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 82.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 187,808 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 138.5% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 334,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 194,435 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 220.2% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 45,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 495,935 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

