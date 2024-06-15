TD Cowen Increases Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $50.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s previous close.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 211.78, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,411,329 shares of company stock worth $322,376,736 in the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after buying an additional 1,661,778 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $41,988,000. Joho Capital LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

