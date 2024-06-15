TD Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

