TD Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEN. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 62,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 10.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,321,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 48.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 420,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 136,982 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

