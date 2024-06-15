Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $3.14 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.72). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

