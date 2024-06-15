TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Short Interest Update

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TenX Keane Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 71,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 42,814 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENK opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. TenX Keane Acquisition has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.03.

About TenX Keane Acquisition

TenX Keane Acquisition does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

