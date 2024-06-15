TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.65

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.65 and traded as high as C$2.38. TeraGo shares last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$45.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.65.
TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
