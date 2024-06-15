TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Up 7.8%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.14. 4,575,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 19,170,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

TeraWulf Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after buying an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,372,195 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,099,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 542,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

